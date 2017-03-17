Police: Man, DUI, gave officer $50 instead ofa
A Mechanicsburg man allegedly gave an officer $50 instead of his license when the man was found drunk, exposed and sleeping in his Jeep earlier this week, according to police. Police: Man, DUI, gave officer $50 instead of license A Mechanicsburg man allegedly gave an officer $50 instead of his license when the man was found drunk, exposed and sleeping in his Jeep earlier this week, according to police.
