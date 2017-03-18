Perry faces constituents at Red Lion town hall
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry tried to draw clear lines between himself and President Donald Trump's administration at his town hall meeting Saturday morning in Red Lion, but many of his constituents in attendance left unconvinced. Perry faces constituents at Red Lion town hall U.S. Rep. Scott Perry tried to draw clear lines between himself and President Donald Trump's administration at his town hall meeting Saturday morning in Red Lion, but many of his constituents in attendance left unconvinced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Mar 22
|jvg
|96
|------a question about height------
|Mar 18
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar...
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC