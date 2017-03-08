Oregon, New York ask to join legal challenges to Trump's travel ban

Ismail Issack, father of Miski Shalle, 11, and Muzamil Shalle, 14, embraces his children as their mother Halima Mohamed, far left, looks on as they reunite for the first time in seven years at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The parents, who have been living in Mechanicsburg, Pa., were originally scheduled to receive the children earlier this year, but the process was delayed due to a security check expiring as a result of delayed travel caused by the January executive order of the travel ban by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.