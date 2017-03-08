Oregon, New York ask to join legal ch...

Oregon, New York ask to join legal challenges to Trump's travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: OregonLive.com

Ismail Issack, father of Miski Shalle, 11, and Muzamil Shalle, 14, embraces his children as their mother Halima Mohamed, far left, looks on as they reunite for the first time in seven years at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The parents, who have been living in Mechanicsburg, Pa., were originally scheduled to receive the children earlier this year, but the process was delayed due to a security check expiring as a result of delayed travel caused by the January executive order of the travel ban by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Mar 1 PJBarnard 94
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb 15 jic 2
------a question about height------ Feb 14 Dwarf Lover 6
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb '17 Steve Gratman 217
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC