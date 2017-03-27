Mentored Youth Trout Days

Mentored Youth Trout Days

Saturday Mar 25

James Fox, 2, and his father, Nick Fox of Mechanicsburg, PA, enjoy Saturday morning fishing at Children's Lake, Boiling Springs, during the 2017 Mentored Youth Trout Days event. Children under the age of 16 were allowed fish with a licensed adult.

