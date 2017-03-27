Mechanicsburg school board votes to r...

Mechanicsburg school board votes to reconfigure elementary school grade levels

The student makeup at elementary school buildings throughout the Mechanicsburg Area School District is on the road to looking quite different. The school board on Tuesday night voted 6-2 in favor of turning Broad Street, Northside, and Upper Allen elementary buildings into schools for grades 1 to 3; Elmwood Elementary to a districtwide academy for grades 4 and 5; and making the Shepherdstown Elementary building, which currently houses students in grades 1 and 2, into district administration offices.

