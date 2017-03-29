Mechanicsburg man sentenced for arson...

Mechanicsburg man sentenced for arson fires

Read more: WPMT-TV York

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.-A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County court after pleading guilty earlier this year to setting fire to two garages in April 2016. Paul A. Miller, 41, was sentenced to 18 months to four years in state prison, followed by probation.

