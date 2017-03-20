Mechanicsburg man found sleeping, drunk at Ruttera s tries to hand officer $50 for identification
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after he was found sleeping half-naked in his car at a Rutter's store while drunk. Travis Norton, 38, is facing DUI, open lewdness and other related charges after the March 13 incident at the Rutter's in the 300 block of Lewisberry Road.
