Mechanicsburg man found sleeping, dru...

Mechanicsburg man found sleeping, drunk at Ruttera s tries to hand officer $50 for identification

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: WPMT-TV York

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after he was found sleeping half-naked in his car at a Rutter's store while drunk. Travis Norton, 38, is facing DUI, open lewdness and other related charges after the March 13 incident at the Rutter's in the 300 block of Lewisberry Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Mar 22 jvg 96
------a question about height------ Mar 18 Craig 7
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb '17 jic 2
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb '17 Steve Gratman 217
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC