Marshals nab Monaghan Twp. sex assaul...

Marshals nab Monaghan Twp. sex assault suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: York Dispatch

A Mechanicsburg man wanted for an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Monaghan Township earlier this year was arrested in Missouri late last week. Marshals nab Monaghan Twp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Thu Gcab 95
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb 15 jic 2
------a question about height------ Feb '17 Dwarf Lover 6
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb '17 Steve Gratman 217
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC