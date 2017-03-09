Man wanted in Carroll Township sexual...

Man wanted in Carroll Township sexual assault arrested in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WPMT-TV York

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A man wanted in connection to a sexual assault in York County earlier this year was arrested Thursday in Missouri. Jesse Z. Roros, 36, formerly of Mechanicsburg, was wanted for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Carroll Township in January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Mar 1 PJBarnard 94
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb 15 jic 2
------a question about height------ Feb 14 Dwarf Lover 6
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb '17 Steve Gratman 217
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC