In Cumberland County, some cana t drive, but they still hit the streets
In Mechanicsburg, side roads are pretty snow covered, and some say they can't drive a car through the mess without four-wheel drive. Instead, they go all terrain on Walnut Street stopping at the Exon where they can grab some food and other things to weather the snowa or on foot like one father, son pair.
