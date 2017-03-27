Heroin, LSD, meth, pot, coke and pills: Cumberland County drug sweep...
Nearly three dozen people accused of peddling everything from heroin, LSD, crack cocaine, pot, meth and pills were in the crosshairs when Cumberland County officials kicked off a drug sweep early Tuesday. As of mid-afternoon, 31 of the 45 people targeted after months of investigation were in custody, District Attorney David Freed said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Balvi
|98
|------a question about height------
|Mar 18
|Craig
|7
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb '17
|jic
|2
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar...
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC