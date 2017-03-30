Ground broken on Lancaster County ret...

Ground broken on Lancaster County retail development

Thursday Mar 30

MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - Community leaders broke ground on a $120 million mixed-use retail development Thursday that will bring more than 200,000 square feet of retail space near the city limits of Lancaster.

