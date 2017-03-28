Attorney General warns of tax scams
With the deadline looming to file tax returns, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is urging Pennsylvanians to beware of scam artists looking to steal their money and financial information as they prepare to file their returns. During tax season, identity theft cases increase as scammers use stolen information to file returns illegally and steal people's refunds.
