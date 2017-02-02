Three-Star 2018 PA Linebacker Charlie...

Three-Star 2018 PA Linebacker Charlie Katshir Commits To Penn State

After all the National Signing Day madness Wednesday, James Franklin still had another recruit to bring into the fold on his birthday with the commitment of 2018 three-star linebacker Charlie Katshir. Katshir, a Cumberland Valley High School star out of Mechanicsburg, Pa., chose to play for the Nittany Lions ahead of other offers from Pitt, Rutgers, West Virginia, Boston College, and Virginia.

