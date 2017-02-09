PUC approves two more ride-hailing se...

PUC approves two more ride-hailing services

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

PUC approves two more ride-hailing services An independent company from Mechanicsburg as well as Lyft and Uber have been granted licenses from the Pennsylvania PUC. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kTNbd9 HARRISBURG - Ride-hailing companies Uber, Lyft and the independent Freed Man Autonomous Vehicles of Mechanicsburg, have been granted licenses in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Sun wsac123 1
------a question about height------ Feb 9 Craig 5
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Jan 27 Asije 93
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC