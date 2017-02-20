Police search for missing teen
Police search for missing teen Have you seen this teen? Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lnrK24 The Lower Allen Police Department is searching for a missing teen and requesting public assistance. Isabella Pace, 15, disappeared from her Mechanicsburg home and was last seen on Jan. 28, according to police.
