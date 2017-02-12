Police looking to ID man who made fra...

Police looking to ID man who made fraudulent purchases at Giant

21 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa - Upper Allen Township police are investigating fraudulent use of a Mastercard at a Mechanicsburg Giant totaling thousands of dollars. According to police, on Feb. 3rd, around 7 p.m., a man made two different fraudulent purchases at the Giant on Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg that totaled several thousand dollars.

