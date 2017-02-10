Police arrest suspects in armed pizza...

Police arrest suspects in armed pizza shop robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: PennLive.com

Two Cumberland County men have been arrested and charged in the recent armed robbery of an East Pennsboro Township pizza shop. Mechanicsburg resident William Daughterty, 22, entered the restaurant in the 300 block of East Penn Drive, displayed a black pistol, which turned out to be a pellet gun, and demanded cash at about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc 6 hr wsac123 1
------a question about height------ Feb 9 Craig 5
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Jan 27 Asije 93
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC