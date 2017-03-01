Huge mural to showcase Lemoyne history
Ann Yenchko, of Mechanicsburg, volunteers to paint panels for the Lemoyne mural project. Volunteers and students are working with Messiah College art professor Daniel Finch on a mural that will be installed on the Lemoyne exit ramp from Interstate 83, Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|PJBarnard
|94
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|------a question about height------
|Feb 14
|Dwarf Lover
|6
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar...
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC