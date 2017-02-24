Crime watch, Judge Laird, Feb. 24 District Judge Scott E. Laird's office covers York Township, Dallastown and Yoe. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/24/crime-watch-judge-laird-feb/98348480/ Ashlee D. Osler: 839 Northern Spy Drive, Mechanicsburg; manufacture, delivery or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver; held for court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.