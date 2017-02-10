Coroner says wind-blown branch kills ...

Coroner says wind-blown branch kills Pennsylvania motorist

3 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A Pennsylvania coroner says high winds took down a tree branch that crashed through a motorist's windshield and led to his death. Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said 22-year-old Shannon Lee Martin of Loysville died early Monday after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital outside Harrisburg.

