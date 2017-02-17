2nd Alarm Fire in Boro for 2nd Fire i...

2nd Alarm Fire in Boro for 2nd Fire in 12 hrs

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Upperallenfire.com

Tuesday, February 13 2017 UAFD was called into the Boro of Mechanicsburg in the 100 blk of W. Simpson St. for a reported house fire. PD was on scene and reported fire visible from rear and Chief 28 arrived and established command.

