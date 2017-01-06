Thieves get away with nearly $14,000 ...

Thieves get away with nearly $14,000 worth of iPhones from Mechanicsburg Wal-Mart

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Silver Spring Township Police seek help from public in identifying suspects stole iPhones last month from the Wal-Mart store, at 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. Police say at about 12:31 a.m. on December 29, 2016, three black males walked into the store and went to the electronics section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec 29 Generation Wuss 4
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Philly Landlord 91
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Help finding property Jul '16 Clementine 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,903 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC