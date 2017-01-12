Short move expands Sushi.Com's dining...

Short move expands Sushi.Com's dining room, menu

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: This Week Community News

The Japanese restaurant, which recently moved to 7178 Muirfield Drive in the Shops on Muirfield, has doubled its size and made strategic changes to the menu. The 80-seat restaurant, formerly at 7160 Muirfield Drive, is decorated in hues of gray, textured wallpaper, stone accents, decorative lighting and lampshades and modern furniture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec 29 Generation Wuss 4
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Philly Landlord 91
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Help finding property Jul '16 Clementine 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC