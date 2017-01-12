Short move expands Sushi.Com's dining room, menu
The Japanese restaurant, which recently moved to 7178 Muirfield Drive in the Shops on Muirfield, has doubled its size and made strategic changes to the menu. The 80-seat restaurant, formerly at 7160 Muirfield Drive, is decorated in hues of gray, textured wallpaper, stone accents, decorative lighting and lampshades and modern furniture.
