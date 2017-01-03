More
Sear Holdings, which owns Sears and Kmart, announced that it will close 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores throughout the country, including the Kmart in DuBois. The DuBois Sears will not be affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.
