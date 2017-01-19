Mechanicsburg man wanted for sexual a...

Mechanicsburg man wanted for sexual assault of a child

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Carroll Township Police have charged Jesse Z. Roros, 36 of the 1000 block of East Powederhorn Road, Mechanicsburg with statutory sexual assault and corruptions of minors. The charges stem from an incident on January 10, where Roros had sexual contact with a juvenile in a residence in Monaghan Township.

