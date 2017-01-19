Mechanicsburg man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Carroll Township Police have charged Jesse Z. Roros, 36 of the 1000 block of East Powederhorn Road, Mechanicsburg with statutory sexual assault and corruptions of minors. The charges stem from an incident on January 10, where Roros had sexual contact with a juvenile in a residence in Monaghan Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Open to whatever
|214
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Philly Landlord
|91
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar...
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC