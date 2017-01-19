Mechanicsburg man sought on sexual assault charges
A 36-year-old Mechanicsburg man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile at a home in Monaghan Township, police said. Mechanicsburg man sought on sexual assault charges A 36-year-old Mechanicsburg man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile at a home in Monaghan Township, police said.
