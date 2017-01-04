Extra security to be present at Good ...

Extra security to be present at Good Hope Middle School Wednesday after possible threat

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WPMT-TV York

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.- Extra security will be present at Good Hope Middle School today, after the district discovered that a student possibly made a threat against the school. We are calling to make you aware that we learned this evening, Tuesday, Jan. 3, that a student was overheard possibly making a threat to Good Hope Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec 29 Generation Wuss 4
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Philly Landlord 91
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Help finding property Jul '16 Clementine 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC