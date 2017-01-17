Beckhoff Automation LLC promotes Doug Schuchart
Beckhoff Automation LLC is pleased to announce that Doug Schuchart has been promoted to the position of Northeast Region Manager. In his new role, Schuchart now manages the Beckhoff Northeast Region direct sales team in the U.S., which supports machine builders, manufacturers and other high tech companies in the successful implementation of PC-based control and EtherCAT technologies.
