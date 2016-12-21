Auto sales businesses accused of deceptive practices by attorney general

Auto businesses in Cumberland and Dauphin counties are among 29 accused of illegal and deceptive sales practices, said the attorney general Tuesday. New Kingston Auto, of the 1100 block of West Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg, is accused of allowing an unlicensed worker to sell vehicles, failing to disclose the business name in advertisements and falsifying mileage on a motorcycle.

