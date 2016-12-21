Auto sales businesses accused of deceptive practices by attorney general
Auto businesses in Cumberland and Dauphin counties are among 29 accused of illegal and deceptive sales practices, said the attorney general Tuesday. New Kingston Auto, of the 1100 block of West Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg, is accused of allowing an unlicensed worker to sell vehicles, failing to disclose the business name in advertisements and falsifying mileage on a motorcycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar...
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC