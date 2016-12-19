Reward offered in bank robbery case
On Friday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. the M&T Bank Branch located on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was robbed at gunpoint. The Hampden Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the picture.
