Photos: Silver Spring Township seeks publica s help to identify Kwik Fill robber

Silver Spring Township Police Department are seeking help to identify a suspect who robbed Kwik Fill, 6479 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Police described the suspect as a 5'8" white man, slender build, who was seen driving a black, mid to late 2000 Nissan Rouge model.

