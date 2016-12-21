Online retailer bringing more than 600 jobs to Hanover Township
Chewy.com, an online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products, will open a massive fulfillment center in Hanover Township and create more than 600 jobs, a company spokeswoman said Thursday. Andrea Wolfe, spokeswoman for the company based in Dania Beach, Florida, said the company will occupy a more than 800,000-square-foot warehouse being constructed at 600 New Commerce Blvd. "We chose the area because of the great workforce available and the location/proximity to our customers," Wolfe said in an emailed statement.
