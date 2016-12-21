Online retailer bringing more than 60...

Online retailer bringing more than 600 jobs to Hanover Township

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Chewy.com, an online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products, will open a massive fulfillment center in Hanover Township and create more than 600 jobs, a company spokeswoman said Thursday. Andrea Wolfe, spokeswoman for the company based in Dania Beach, Florida, said the company will occupy a more than 800,000-square-foot warehouse being constructed at 600 New Commerce Blvd. "We chose the area because of the great workforce available and the location/proximity to our customers," Wolfe said in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mechanicsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... 9 hr bubba navy 3
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Thu Generation Wuss 4
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Dec 6 Philly Landlord 91
News Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar... Oct '16 intactivist 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Help finding property Jul '16 Clementine 1
See all Mechanicsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now

Mechanicsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mechanicsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Mechanicsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC