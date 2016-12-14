Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty to child porn charges
HARRISBURG, Pa.-A Mechanicsburg man plead guilty Tuesday to receiving child pornography, according to the United States Attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. John Alexander Driscoll, 60, admitted to receiving images depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.
