Fire crews respond to house fire in Shiremanstown

Firefighters in the Mechanicsburg area are battling a house fire in the first block of West Green Street in Shiremanstown. Initial dispatches were made at 4:32 p.m.for what was described to emergency personnel as a fire in the living room of the two-and-a-half story home at 12 W. Green St. Shortly before 5 p.m., all personnel on the scene were ordered out of the structure, presumably as a safety precaution.

