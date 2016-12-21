Colgan & Associates opens new West Shore office
A law firm with offices in Dauphin and York counties has now expanded to Cumberland County with the opening of a new office in Upper Allen Township. Colgan & Associates LLC opened the new Mechanicsburg-area office on Oct. 31 at 611 Gettysburg Pike, Suite 201 in Mountainview Office Park.
