Colgan & Associates opens new West Shore office

Thursday Dec 22

A law firm with offices in Dauphin and York counties has now expanded to Cumberland County with the opening of a new office in Upper Allen Township. Colgan & Associates LLC opened the new Mechanicsburg-area office on Oct. 31 at 611 Gettysburg Pike, Suite 201 in Mountainview Office Park.

