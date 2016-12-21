Broader access to costly Hep C drugs may yield few benefits for Pa. Medicaid, study finds
Tawanda Preston, a patient navigator at a Drexel University infectious diseases clinic, holds a sign saying "All Pennsylvanians Deserve Access" during a state advisory committee discussion in May 2016 in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about Medicaid guidelines that restrict coverage for expensive drugs that can effectively cure hepatitis C. The panel recommended coverage but the state has not announced a decision. Don Sapatkin covers a wide-ranging public health beat and doubles as deputy health and science editor.
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Trippy420
|3
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar...
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
