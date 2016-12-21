Broader access to costly Hep C drugs may yield few benefits for Pa. Medicaid, study finds

Tawanda Preston, a patient navigator at a Drexel University infectious diseases clinic, holds a sign saying "All Pennsylvanians Deserve Access" during a state advisory committee discussion in May 2016 in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about Medicaid guidelines that restrict coverage for expensive drugs that can effectively cure hepatitis C. The panel recommended coverage but the state has not announced a decision. Don Sapatkin covers a wide-ranging public health beat and doubles as deputy health and science editor.

