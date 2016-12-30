Blotter: Hershey man injured in viole...

Blotter: Hershey man injured in violent crash

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A Dauphin County man was taken to Hershey Medical Center shortly after noon on Friday when he crashed his work van into a utility pole in Swatara Township. Blotter: Hershey man injured in violent crash A Dauphin County man was taken to Hershey Medical Center shortly after noon on Friday when he crashed his work van into a utility pole in Swatara Township.

