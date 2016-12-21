A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of ...

A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of CM Regent Insurance Company

Tuesday Dec 20

The outlook of these Credit Ratings is stable. The rating upgrades reflect the approval of the 100% reinsurance agreement between CM Regent and its parent, Church Mutual Insurance Company by the Pennsylvania and Wisconsin regulatory authorities.

