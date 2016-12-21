A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of CM Regent Insurance Company
The outlook of these Credit Ratings is stable. The rating upgrades reflect the approval of the 100% reinsurance agreement between CM Regent and its parent, Church Mutual Insurance Company by the Pennsylvania and Wisconsin regulatory authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mechanicsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Trippy420
|3
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|Organization calls male circumcision unnecessar...
|Oct '16
|intactivist
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mechanicsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC