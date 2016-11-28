Cumberland County man guilty of possession of child pornography
The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Gary Stinson Smith, age 60, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, plead guilty today before United States District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, to possession of child pornography. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Smith admitted to possessing images depicting child pornography.
