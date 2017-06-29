Penn State Graduate Shawn Morelli Secures ESPYs Nomination
Penn State graduate Shawn Morelli earned an ESPYs nomination for Best Female Athlete with a Disability after taking home two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in cycling. The U.S. Army veteran cruised to victory on the opening day of the Paralympics in track cycling's 3000m pursuit - claiming the first gold medal of the 2016 Paralympics for Team USA after breaking her own world record in the event during the qualifying round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Meadville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The amazing milf at tops
|Jun 22
|Random
|1
|cops that get high?
|Jun 17
|Josh
|2
|Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|poop
|17
|15 things to add to your Erie bucket list this ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Meadviller
|4
|Murder suicide
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|7
|Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|d nolt awaits bi...
|4
|Actress gives sneak peek of Meadville's 'Music ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|meadvillian345
|1
Find what you want!
Search Meadville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC