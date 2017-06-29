Penn State Graduate Shawn Morelli Secures ESPYs Nomination

Penn State graduate Shawn Morelli earned an ESPYs nomination for Best Female Athlete with a Disability after taking home two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in cycling. The U.S. Army veteran cruised to victory on the opening day of the Paralympics in track cycling's 3000m pursuit - claiming the first gold medal of the 2016 Paralympics for Team USA after breaking her own world record in the event during the qualifying round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.