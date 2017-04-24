Traffic patterns changing around Smoc...

Traffic patterns changing around Smock Bridge construction

Monday Apr 24

Motorists using the Smock Bridge in Crawford County are urged to be alert to changing traffic patterns on the bridge beginning on Monday, April 24, weather permitting. The Smock Bridge is the 1,613-foot-long span that carries Routes 6, 19 and 322 over French Creek and over tracks of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad in Vernon and West Mead townships and the City of Meadville.

Meadville, PA

