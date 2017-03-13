Wesley Miller Named PD For WMXY, WAKZ/Youngstown
WESLEY MILLER has been named PD for iHEARTMEDIA AC WMXY and sister Top 40 WAKZ/YOUNGSTOWN, OH. He will also host the morning show on WMXY.
