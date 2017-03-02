Vice President of Campus Outreach highlights her professional skills, SGAa s accomplishments
Junior integrated marketing and communication major and Vice President of Campus Outreach Sammy Hovis is responsible for putting together campus events like the Student Government Association movie series, as well as managing SGA's website and social media accounts. "One of the promotions that we started this semester is our 'senator spotlight,'" Hovis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rocket.
Add your comments below
Meadville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cochranton Carl
|Feb 13
|Cochranton Cult P...
|3
|looking for George Hazen (Jul '08)
|Feb 2
|Greg
|9
|woodcock (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Earl
|35
|Drugs (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|22
|Murder suicide
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|8
|does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|9
|Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Meadville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC