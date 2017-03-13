Escaped prisoner caught in stolen car after 2-state chase
" Authorities say a handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle in Cleveland is back in custody in Pennsylvania after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. WKYC-TV reports 36-year-old Wesley Massey was being transported to Pennsylvania by a private company on Wednesday night when authorities say he escaped and fled in a Volkswagen Passat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Meadville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cochranton Carl
|Feb '17
|Cochranton Cult P...
|3
|looking for George Hazen (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Greg
|9
|woodcock (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Earl
|35
|Drugs (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|22
|Murder suicide
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|8
|does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|9
|Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Meadville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC