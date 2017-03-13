Escaped prisoner caught in stolen car...

Escaped prisoner caught in stolen car after 2-state chase

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Authorities say a handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle in Cleveland is back in custody in Pennsylvania after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. WKYC-TV reports 36-year-old Wesley Massey was being transported to Pennsylvania by a private company on Wednesday night when authorities say he escaped and fled in a Volkswagen Passat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cochranton Carl Feb '17 Cochranton Cult P... 3
looking for George Hazen (Jul '08) Feb '17 Greg 9
woodcock (Dec '11) Jan '17 Earl 35
Drugs (Jan '09) Jan '17 Meadsy 22
Murder suicide Jan '17 Meadsy 8
does anyone know (Mar '09) Jan '17 Meadsy 9
Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11) Jan '17 Meadsy 16
See all Meadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meadville Forum Now

Meadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Meadville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC