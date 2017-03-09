Eric K. Thiele Appointed New Chief Financial Officer of Chromaflo
Chromaflo Technologies has appointed Eric K. Thiele as the Chief Financial Officer, effective March 6, 2017. In this role, Thiele will report to Scott T. Becker, President and CEO Chromaflo Technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Meadville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cochranton Carl
|Feb 13
|Cochranton Cult P...
|3
|looking for George Hazen (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Greg
|9
|woodcock (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Earl
|35
|Drugs (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|22
|Murder suicide
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|8
|does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|9
|Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Meadsy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Meadville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC