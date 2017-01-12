State Wine and Spirits Stores to Be Open on Martin Luther King Day, Other Holidays
Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores around the state will be open on Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as The state stores will be open normal hours on Monday and on Presidents Day, Feb. 20. They will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Memorial Day and on July 4.
