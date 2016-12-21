Warren County's jobless rate increases slightly

Rates for Bradford and Erie were 6.9 and 7.1 percent, respectively, 8.3 percent in Forest County, 6.3 percent in Meadville and 7.7 percent in Oil City. Warren County exceeds the state unemployment rate of 5.8 percent as well as the federal unemployment rate which came in at 4.9 percent in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.