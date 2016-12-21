Mayor's Presence at PA Fire Misinterp...

Mayor's Presence at PA Fire Misinterpreted

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: FireHouse.com

Dec. 01--When Meadville Central Fire Department responded to a fire at 581 State St. at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, they were not the only representatives of the city on the scene. Meadville City Council and the Meadville firefighters' union are currently embroiled in debate as they consider budget cuts that could affect the fire department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is Patty Pie Dec 6 Had some Patty Pie 5
Busiest body in town Nov 28 Knowitall 5
does anyone know (Mar '09) Nov 28 Knowitall 6
Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11) Nov 28 Knowitall 15
woodcock (Dec '11) Nov '16 Take it raw 32
Jessica Davis (Apr '15) Sep '16 Cheap hoe lover 7
News Child molester gets prison (Aug '08) Sep '16 TrueFriendsOfChris 30
See all Meadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meadville Forum Now

Meadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Meadville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC