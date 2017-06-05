Puppy found with metal rod in head lo...

Puppy found with metal rod in head loving new home

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: O-R Online

The pup sprints across the lush green lawn in the backyard of his new home, a stuffed toy trailing behind as he is chased by his bigger brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) 5 hr In Search Of Ray M 4
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 11 hr It takes a Village 30
How a mayor's wife brought a factory town back ... 16 hr joe the brewer 3
Who Do You Consider Are The Elite 1%'s? (Nov '16) 23 hr deasure 5
Peduto Pride Fest Sat Big Nose hair Peduto 2
is peduto for pittsburgh or paris? Jun 9 thirsty mark 1
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh Jun 9 pgh 7
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC